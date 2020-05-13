OBSCURA Enlists Drummer DAVID DIEPOLD; "Vortex Omnivium" Drum Playthrough Video Streaming

Austrian virtuoso drummer David Diepold (Benighted, Hate, Belphegor, etc.) known for his highly technical signature playing in extreme metal, has joined the German progressive death metallers, Obscura, as a permanent member. He collaborated internationally with several groups as session player and is also working as drum teacher. Diepold appeared on Cognizance's first full-length album, Malignant Dominion (2019), among other recordings.

"Being asked to join Obscura was definitely a dream come true! You know, I’m at a point in my musical career, where I tend to say, that the countless hours in my rehearsal room are finally starting to pay off. Especially over the last five or six years, applications from bands and musicians continuously got more professional and collaborating with those artists all helped a lot to improve my drumming skills and to grow as a musician. I will do my absolute best to recreate Hannes’ and Sebastian’s parts in the context of our live performances but most of all, I’m looking forward to write new material with such outstanding musicians!", says David.

Watch a drum playthrough video for "Vortex Omnivium" below:

(Video and photo credit: Manuel Diepold)