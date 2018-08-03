OBSCURA - Making Of Diluvium Album Episode #3: In The Studio (Video)

German progressive death metal masters Obscura's fifth studio album Diluvium is out now on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. A third "making of" episode can be seen below:

Diluvium physical packages are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads / streaming services here.

Recorded with longtime producer V. Santura (Triptykon, Pestilence) at Woodshed Studios in Landshut, Germany, Diluvium is a stunning achievement for the illustrious quartet and a landmark release for progressive metal as a whole. Complete with all the band's signature elements plus groundbreaking polyrhythms, dramatic songwriting, and jaw-dropping virtuosity, Obscura raise the bar once again with an album that will go down in the annals of metal history as one of the most astonishing performances the genre has to offer.

Album art by Orion Landau.

Diluvium tracklisting:

"Clandestine Stars"

"Emergent Evolution"

"Diluvium"

"Mortification Of The Vulgar Sun"

"Ethereal Skies"

"Convergence"

"Ekpyrosis"

"The Seventh Aeon"

"The Conjuration"

"An Epilogue To Infinity"

"A Last Farewell" (Bonus Track)

“Mortification Of The Vulgar Sun” video:

"Diluvium" video:

"Making of" episodes:

Obscura's North American headlining tour begins September 13th in Oakland, CA and ends October 7th in Los Angeles, CA. The band will be joined by Beyond Creation, Archspire, Inferi & Exist for what is sure to be the most talked about progressive death metal tour of the year. The full list of tour dates is available below.

September

13 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

14 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

15 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

16 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

17 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

20 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

21 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room

22 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

23 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

24 - Quebec City, QC - Salle Multi

25 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

26 - Brooklyn, NY - Knitting Factory

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

30 - Orlando, FL - The Haven

October

1 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

2 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

3 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live!

4 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Gas Bar & Grill

6 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

7 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720