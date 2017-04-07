OBSCURA Premier “Anticosmic Overload” Guitar Playthrough

German technical/progressive death metal luminaries Obscura have just shared a new playthrough video, which features gutiarist/vocalist Steffen Kummerer shredding his way through the band's infamous track "Anticosmic Overload".

Produced by the band and V. Santura (Triptykon, Pestilence), Obscura's newest album Akróasis (released in February 2016 via Relapse) is eight songs diverse enough to serve as a near-comprehensive introduction to all of extreme metal. Packed to the gills with virtuosic musicianship, compelling themes, and airtight songwriting, Akróasis has breathed new life into death metal, progressive metal and beyond.

The Akroasis bass and guitar tab books are available via Obscura's official website.