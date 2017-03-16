OBSCURA Release "Perpetual Infinity" Guitar Playthrough Video

Obscura have released a new guitar playthrough video featuring Rafael Trujillo performing the song “Perpetual Infinity”. The track is taken from the band’s new album, Akróasis, which was released in February 2016 via Relapse Records.

“I’m very happy to finally show you my next playthrough video from Obscura’s song “Perpetual Infinity”. Before I joined the band I was asked to write some solos over already existing Obscura songs during the audition. I hope you like it!” – Rafael Trujillo