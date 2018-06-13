OBSCURA Streaming New Track "Emergent Evolution"; North American Headline Tour Announced

Germany's progressive death metal masters Obscura complete their long-running, four-album conceptual circle with the release of Diluvium (defined as a great oceanic flood), their most evocative, diverse and vibrant release to date. Diluvium is due out July 13th on CD/LP/Digital via Relapse Records. The second single from the album, "Emergent Evolution", is available for streaming below.

Obscura have announced a North American headlining tour, set to take place from mid-September through early October. The band will be joined by Beyond Creation, Archspire, Inferi & Exist for what is sure to be the most talked about progressive death metal tour of the year. The full list of tour dates will be announced shortly.

Vocalist / Guitarist Steffen Kummerer commented on the run: "Obscura finally return to North America with an extended headlining tour supporting our brand new record Diluvium, which marks the end of a ten year, four album cycle. With Beyond Creation,Archspire,Inferi and Exist we return to the United States and Canada with the most extreme tour of the year. We can't wait to hit the road again and present you songs off all four records Cosmogenesis, Omnivium, Akroasis and Diluvium.

Diluvium physical packages are available via Relapse.com here, and digital downloads / streaming services here.

Recorded with longtime producer V. Santura (Triptykon, Pestilence) at Woodshed Studios in Landshut, Germany, Diluvium is a stunning achievement for the illustrious quartet and a landmark release for progressive metal as a whole. Complete with all the band's signature elements plus groundbreaking polyrhythms, dramatic songwriting, and jaw-dropping virtuosity, Obscura raise the bar once again with an album that will go down in the annals of metal history as one of the most astonishing performances the genre has to offer.

Album art by Orion Landau.

Diluvium tracklisting:

"Clandestine Stars"

"Emergent Evolution"

"Diluvium"

"Mortification Of The Vulgar Sun"

"Ethereal Skies"

"Convergence"

"Ekpyrosis"

"The Seventh Aeon"

"The Conjuration"

"An Epilogue To Infinity"

"A Last Farewell" (Bonus Track)

"Emergent Evolution":





"Diluvium" video:

"Making of" episodes:

(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)