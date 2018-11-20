OBSCURA - Vinyl Reissues Of Retribution, Cosmogenesis, And Omnivium Albums Due In January

Germany’s progressive death metal masters, Obscura, have announced vinyl reissues of the band’s first three albums (Retribution, Cosmogenesis, and Omnivium). Obscura’s debut album Retribution is now available on vinyl for the first time ever and the long-out-of-print Omnivium is back in stock on 2xLP for the first time since the original release.

Obscura’s vinyl reissues are due out January 25th, and available for pre-order via Relapse.com here.

Additionally, Obscura returns to Europe in winter 2019 supporting the recently released Diluvium full-length. The tour begins February 1st in Germany and ends February 23rd in Austria. Support will be provided by Fallujah, Allegaeon, and First Fragment. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.

February

1 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

2 - Nurnberg, Germany - Z-Bau

3 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

4 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

5 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

6 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse

7 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

8 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington

9 - Paris, France - Trabendo

10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum

11 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

12 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

13 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

14 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

15 - Lyon, France - CCO

16 - Milan, Italy - Legend

17 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

18 - Wien, Austria - Arena

19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

21 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

23 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)