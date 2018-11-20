OBSCURA - Vinyl Reissues Of Retribution, Cosmogenesis, And Omnivium Albums Due In January
November 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
Germany’s progressive death metal masters, Obscura, have announced vinyl reissues of the band’s first three albums (Retribution, Cosmogenesis, and Omnivium). Obscura’s debut album Retribution is now available on vinyl for the first time ever and the long-out-of-print Omnivium is back in stock on 2xLP for the first time since the original release.
Obscura’s vinyl reissues are due out January 25th, and available for pre-order via Relapse.com here.
Additionally, Obscura returns to Europe in winter 2019 supporting the recently released Diluvium full-length. The tour begins February 1st in Germany and ends February 23rd in Austria. Support will be provided by Fallujah, Allegaeon, and First Fragment. A full list of confirmed tour dates is available below.
February
1 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
2 - Nurnberg, Germany - Z-Bau
3 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat
4 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece
5 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge
6 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse
7 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion
8 - London, UK - 02 Academy Islington
9 - Paris, France - Trabendo
10 - Toulouse, France - Metronum
11 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
12 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
13 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
14 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
15 - Lyon, France - CCO
16 - Milan, Italy - Legend
17 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
18 - Wien, Austria - Arena
19 - Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
21 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
22 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
23 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
(Photo - Christian Martin Weiss)