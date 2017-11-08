OBSESSION - Marshall Law EP, Scarred For Life, Methods Of Madness Albums To Be Reissued In December

Inner Wound Recordings has announced reissues of the first three releases from the classic US heavy metal band, Obsession. The Marshall Law EP, Scarred For Life and Methods Of Madness will all be reissued on CD and digital, and the release date is set for December 1st for Europe and North America.

The CD editions come with a 12-page booklet that includes lyrics as well as liner notes from Michael Vescera.

Obsession is an American heavy metal band formed in 1982 famous for spawning the career of singer Michael Vescera. The band first came on to the scene on the Metal Massacre 2 compilation from Metal Blade Records and then the classic EP Marshall Law was released 1984 on the same label. After that, Obsession released the albums Scarred For Life and Methods Of Madness under the Enigma label before breaking up in 1989. The band reformed in 2004 and released the new albums Carnival Of Lies in 2006 and Order Of Chaos in 2012.

Marshall Law EP tracklisting:

“Only The Strong Will Survive”

“Hatred Unto Death”

“The Execution”

“Marshall Law”

“Marshall Law” (Demo Version)

Scarred For Life tracklisting:

“Intro / Scarred For Life”

“Winner Takes All”

“Losing My Mind”

“In The End”

“Bang Em' Till They Bleed”

“Take No Prisoners”

“Taking Your Chances”

“Run Into The Night”

“Tomorrow Hides No Lies”

“Shadows Of Steel” (Bonus Track)

“Evil In Her Eyes” (Bonus Track)

Methods Of Madness tracklisting:

“Four Play / Hard To The Core”

“High Treason”

“For The Love Of Money”

“Killer Elite”

“Desperate To Survive”

“Methods Of Madness”

“Too Wild To Tame”

“Always On The Run”

“Panic In The Streets”

“Missing You” (Bonus Track)

“Waiting For Your Call” (Bonus Track)