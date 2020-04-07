OCEAN HILLS Feat. IGNITE Frontman ZOLI TÉGLÁS Sign With AFM Records; Video Trailer

He has been the voice of melodic hardcore band Ignite for 25 years, but just left the band to pursue his passions in music and animal rescue. Zoli Téglás has also been the frontman for the bands Pennywise and the Misfits.

Téglás in addition has a nice resume of acting in Hollywood movies (Terminator: Dark Fate (2019), The Alienist (TV series - 2020), Spectral (2016), Tyrant (TV series - 2015, 2016), Argo 2 (2015) and is known as an activist for animal rights and environmental protection for many years. He has been an activist and board member for such organizations as Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and Beagle Freedom Project. Zoli has his own non profit Pelican Rescue Team.

Now Zoli shows another interesting facet of his personality with the launch of his brand new US alternative rock band, Ocean Hills. “These songs come from the heart.”

The upcoming album is everything Zoli was hoping to achieve musically. "The songs are great, the musicianship is amazing, the guitar solos are incredible, and the vocals are melodic and hard hitting. Rock anthem stuff!!!"

Joining Zoli in Ocean Hills are, Peter Lukacs (lead guitar), Daniel Szebenyi (keyboards and bass) and Reinder Oldenburger (rhythm guitar) - all with integral contributions to the band’s songwriting. A first trailer can be found below.

Ocean Hills is a daring new endeavour - a brand new start, but with the experience of countless tours and recording sessions behind them all as full time professional musicians. Ocean Hills‘ music feels like a vacation: it re-energizes, makes you reflect and feel good - but it’s not superficial or insignificant. There’s a subliminal, yearning element to the songs and it’s obvious that someone poured his heart and soul out to create this outstanding record. It’s just great rock n roll!

AFM label manager Nils Wasko comments: “A fantastic signing that we did, an artist you only sign every 10 years as a label. We will now unlock all doors together and use the almost 25 years of company history and experience to build Ocean Hills - from zero to hero!”