OCEAN HILLS Launch "A Dialogue In The Desert" Video Series; Episode #2 Featuring MATT SORUM Streaming

Ocean Hills have launched the new video series, "A Dialogue In The Desert". Episode #2, featuring former Guns N' Roses drummer Matt Sorum, can be seen below. Matt and Zoli Téglás talk this time about funny Lenny Kravitz stories, “Santa Monica” single and the Guns N’ Roses smash hit “Sweet Child O' Mine”.

Episode #1 also featured Sorum; check it out below:

He has been the voice of melodic hardcore band Ignite, but Zoli Téglás is a lot more than just that: Having also been fronting Pennywise and the Misfits temporarily, Téglás in addition has a nice resume of acting in Hollywood movies and is known as an activist for animal rights and environmental protection for many years.

Now Zoli shows another interesting facet of his personality with the launch of his brand new band, Ocean hills. “These songs come from the heart”, the vocalist states who has just recently left Ignite after 25 years.

“What you hear on our debut Santa Monica is exactly what I wanted to do with Ocean Hills. To focus entirely on my new band, I decided to stop my career with Ignite, because it just feels right at this point. There’s so much positive energy here and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us”.

Ocean Hills is a daring new endeavour for Zoli Téglás – a brand new start, but with the experience of countless tours and recording sessions behind him. Ocean Hills’ music feels like a vacation: it re-energizes, makes you reflect and feel good – but it’s not superficial or insignificant. There’s a subliminal, yearning element to the songs on Santa Monica and it’s obvious that someone poured his heart and soul out to create this outstanding record.

Santa Monica is due out September 25 via AFM Records.

Tracklisting:

“A Separate Peace”

“Death Or Liberty”

“Like A Lady”

“Santa Monica”

“Budapest My Love”

“Hold Me”

“Angels Wings”

“Vampire”

“Christina”

“Dead Dog”

“There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”

“Death Or Liberty” video: