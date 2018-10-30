OCEANHOARSE Announce New Singer JOONAS KOSONEN; First Show Confirmed

A few months ago, Helsinki-based heavy metal quartet Oceanhoarse announced a sudden and unfortunate lineup change. Singer Tommy Tuovinen had to step down from his frontman duties due to a severe case of hearing loss.

After getting over the initial shock, Oceanhoarse - launched at the beginning of the year, playing shows praised by fans and critics alike- started searching for a new vocalist. The band listened to dozens of great demos and played with a few singers at the rehearsal place… and then it was Joonas Kosonen's turn. The search was over.

”We knew Joonas from Saints For Mass Production, so of course we were aware of his skills”, Oceanhoarse guitarist Ben Varon says. ”Still, our jaws dropped once we heard Joonas sing Fading Neons for the first time. That was it. We offered him the job right there and then.”

”The amount of singers who reached out and offered their services really surprised us, as did the amount of talented vocalists out there currently without a band. We want to thank you all for sending demos and coming in to try out for the spot. We truly appreciate it!”

For Joonas, trying out for Oceanhoarse was a no-brainer once he heard the news about the singer spot being vacant. ”I knew the music to be killer, but the guys' work ethic and attitude towards music was what really sealed the deal for me. I'm proud to get to be a part of this gang. The plan is to set Finland on fire first, followed by the rest of the world!”, Joonas says.

The new lineup of Oceanhoarse will make its live debut at On The Rocks, Helsinki on November 10th, opening up for the Swedish trio Freak Kitchen.

”No use in hiding in the rehearsal room any longer than necessary!”, Ben says. ”We have been practicing at our usual pace of 4-5 times a week throughout this so-called quiet period, so we're always ready to go, and with the speed Joonas is picking up the material and how driven he is, we'll be more than ready in time for this show."

"Oceanhoarse is back stronger than ever before - see you at On The Rocks!”

Tickets to the On The Rocks show are now on sale here.