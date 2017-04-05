OCEANO Reveal Revelation Album Details; “The Great Tribulation” Track Streaming
Deathcore titans Oceano are streaming their first new single, “The Great Tribulation”. The new song comes off the band’s upcoming full-length album, Revelation, that is due out on May 19th via the band’s new label, Sumerian Records. The single is available for streaming below.
Fans can pre-order Revelation here, and anyone pre-ordering the album through iTunes will have instant access to download “The Great Tribulation”.
Part of the First Wave of American Deathcore, Oceano burst forth onto the scene with the release of 2009’s Depths, a pure and pummelling deathcore debut from the Chicago, IL quintet. Oceano established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the heavy metal scene by way of constant touring and the release of three more bone shattering full-length albums via their former label Earache Records. After capturing the attention of Los Angeles based label Sumerian Records, the band found themselves with a new home in 2017 and entered The Nook Recording Studio in New Lenox, IL to record their 5th full-length release and follow up to 2015’s Ascendants. Fans can expect a devastating display of heaviness blended with vast atmospherics on Revelation; an album that sees the band continuing to take strides forward with their writing and involved lyrical message.
Tracklisting:
“Dark Prophecy”
“Lucid Reality”
“Path To Extiction”
“The Great Tribulation”
“Illusions Unravel”
“Majestic 12”
“Final Form”
“The Event”
“Human Harvest”
“Revelation”
“The Great Tribulation”:
The Revelation Tour that kicks off tonight, April 5th, in Valparaiso, IN and wraps up on May 20th in Indianapolis, IN. Joining Oceano on The Revelation Tour is Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite, and No Zodiac. Tour dates below.
April
5 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots
6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave(Bar)
7 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
8 - Kansas City, KS - Aftershock
9 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock
14 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
15 - Tacoma, WA - Real Art
16 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater
18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
19 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium at Catalyst
20 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey
21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
22 - San Diego, CA - Soma
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
26 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
27 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 30
28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
29 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar
30 - Houston, TX - Walter's
May
2 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's
3 - Orlando, FL - Backbooth
4 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade *Hell
5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
6 - Clarksville, TN - Warehouse
7 Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex
9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
10 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House
11 - New York, NY - Studio at Webster Hall
12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Hall
13 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs
16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo
17 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot
18 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire
19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
20 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater