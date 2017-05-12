OCEANO Streaming New Song “Lucid Reality”

Deathcore titans Oceano are streaming “Lucid Reality”, a track from their upcoming full-length album, Revelation, out on May 19th via the band’s new label, Sumerian Records. Listen below.

Fans can pre-order Revelation here, and anyone pre-ordering the album through iTunes will have instant access to download “The Great Tribulation”.

Part of the First Wave of American Deathcore, Oceano burst forth onto the scene with the release of 2009’s Depths, a pure and pummelling deathcore debut from the Chicago, IL quintet. Oceano established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the heavy metal scene by way of constant touring and the release of three more bone shattering full-length albums via their former label Earache Records. After capturing the attention of Los Angeles based label Sumerian Records, the band found themselves with a new home in 2017 and entered The Nook Recording Studio in New Lenox, IL to record their 5th full-length release and follow up to 2015’s Ascendants. Fans can expect a devastating display of heaviness blended with vast atmospherics on Revelation; an album that sees the band continuing to take strides forward with their writing and involved lyrical message.

Tracklisting:

“Dark Prophecy”

“Lucid Reality”

“Path To Extiction”

“The Great Tribulation”

“Illusions Unravel”

“Majestic 12”

“Final Form”

“The Event”

“Human Harvest”

“Revelation”

“Lucid Reality”:

“Human Harvest” video:

“The Great Tribulation”:

The Revelation Tour wraps up on May 20th in Indianapolis, IN. Joining Oceano on The Revelation Tour is Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite, and No Zodiac. Remaining tour dates below.

May

12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Hall

13 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

17 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot

18 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire

19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater