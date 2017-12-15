OCEANS OF SLUMBER Launch Music Video For New Single "The Decay Of Disregard"

Houston-based progressive metal outfit, Oceans Of Slumber, have just released a video for their new single “The Decay Of Disregard”, taken off their upcoming album The Banished Heart, to be released on March 2nd.

The band comments, "The first statement of this record is one of realization and self-destruction. The peculiarities of life, the darkness it brings, and the inability we have to separate the heart from the mind. Something that can rot us from the inside and that most of us fight with everyday."

"I feel something cruel within me. Calling out...

It calls my heart to wander, far from here...

It troubles my dreams, the thoughts of leaving.

It claws at me, to leave everything I’ve come to know and depend on…" - The Decay of Disregard

The band further adds, “The video was shot in the country side of Big Creek, TX using the loft of a beautifully creepy 100 year old barn for the band performance and it's surrounding acreage to capture Cammie's transcendental and destructive episodes. Quite a fun undertaking and very cold.”

“The Decay Of Disregard” is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms and as an Instant Grat Track on iTunes and Amazon. Pre-orders for all physical formats are also available as of now.

Use this link to direct you to selected download and streaming platforms or to pre-order a physical copy of the album.

The Banished Heart will be available as Jewelcase CD and Gatefold 2LP+CD.

Tracklisting:

"The Decay of Disregard"

"Fleeting Vigilance"

"At Dawn"

"The Banished Heart"

"The Watcher"

"Etiolation"

"A Path to Broken Stars"

"Howl of the Rougarou"

"Her in the Distance"

"No Color, No Light"

"Wayfaring Stranger"

Oceans Of Slumber live:

March

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (album release show)

3 - New York, NY - St. Vitus Bar (album release show)

April

6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

7 - Glasgow, UK - ABC1

8 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

10 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

13 - London, UK - O2 Forum

Oceans Of Slumber lineup:

Cammie Gilbert - Vocals

Anthony Contreras - Guitar

Sean Gary - Guitar

Keegan Kelly - Bass

Dobber Beverly - Drums