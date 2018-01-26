OCEANS OF SLUMBER Premier "The Banished Heart" Music Video

Houston-based progressive metal outfit, Oceans Of Slumber, have released a video for their new single, “The Banished Heart”, which is also the title track of their upcoming album, to be released on March 2nd.

The band comments, “As many terrible ups and downs as we've had over the years and as hard as 2017 was for some, we have made something we are very proud of. Something we could funnel into the aural and visual, and something that is bound to crush us and you. We made a record that is a window in time. A chronicling of what life was during it and an album we could call home for a bit.”

"Don’t dance with the devil too often, sometimes he takes the lead and takes you home."

“The Banished Heart” is available as a digital single on all download and streaming platforms and as an Instant Grat Track on iTunes and Amazon. Pre-orders for all physical formats of the album are also available. Use this link to direct you to selected download and streaming platforms or to pre-order a physical copy of the album.

Tracklisting:

"The Decay of Disregard"

"Fleeting Vigilance"

"At Dawn"

"The Banished Heart"

"The Watcher"

"Etiolation"

"A Path to Broken Stars"

"Howl of the Rougarou"

"Her in the Distance"

"No Color, No Light"

"Wayfaring Stranger"

“The Decay Of Disregard” video:

Oceans Of Slumber live:

March

2 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (album release show)

3 - New York, NY - St. Vitus Bar (album release show)

April

6 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City

7 - Glasgow, UK - ABC1

8 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

10 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli

12 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz

13 - London, UK - O2 Forum

Oceans Of Slumber lineup:

Cammie Gilbert - Vocals

Anthony Contreras - Guitar

Sean Gary - Guitar

Keegan Kelly - Bass

Dobber Beverly - Drums