OCEANS OF SLUMBER Release New Single And Video For “The Colors Of Grace” Feat. MIKE MOSS

US prog metal outfit, Oceans Of Slumber, will release their new and self-titled album, Oceans Of Slumber, on September 4, via Century Media Records worldwide. To give their fans another glimpse on the album, the band unveil the ballad “The Colors Of Grace”, a duet featuring Mike Moss of Antimatter. Watch the video below:

Oceans Of Slumber is available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold black 2LP+CD, Digital album and can be pre-ordered here.

Oceans Of Slumber tracklisting:

"Soundtrack To My Last Day"

"Pray For Fire"

"A Return To The Earth Below"

"Imperfect Divinity"

"The Adorned Fathomless Creation"

"To The Sea"

"The Colors Of Grace"

"I Mourn These Yellow Leaves"

"September (Those Who Come Before)"

"Total Failure Apparatus"

"The Red Flower"

"Wolf Moon"

"The Adorned Fathomless Creation":

"A Return To The Earth Below" video:

Lineup:

Cammie Gilbert - Vocals

Jessie Santos - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Alexander Lucian - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Semir Ozerkan - Bass

Dobber - Drums, Piano/Synths

Mat Aleman - Keyboards