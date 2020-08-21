OCEANS OF SLUMBER Release "To The Sea (A Tolling Of The Bells)" Video

US prog metal outfit, Oceans Of Slumber, will release their new and self-titled album, Oceans Of Slumber, on September 4, via Century Media Records worldwide. The band have released another glimpse of their new album with the release of “To The Sea (A Tolling Of The Bells)”.

The band comments: “This is a song about love and catastrophic loss. And living with that loss. Continuing on because of community. Because of purpose. A purpose to fulfill that loss which you suffered in other people. To enrich your surroundings. Losing someone so close that it shakes the very foundation of your existence. Loving someone despite that consequence.”

Oceans Of Slumber is available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold black 2LP+CD, Digital album and can be pre-ordered here.

Oceans Of Slumber tracklisting:

"Soundtrack To My Last Day"

"Pray For Fire"

"A Return To The Earth Below"

"Imperfect Divinity"

"The Adorned Fathomless Creation"

"To The Sea"

"The Colors Of Grace"

"I Mourn These Yellow Leaves"

"September (Those Who Come Before)"

"Total Failure Apparatus"

"The Red Flower"

"Wolf Moon"

“The Colors Of Grace” video:

"The Adorned Fathomless Creation":

"A Return To The Earth Below" video:

Lineup:

Cammie Gilbert - Vocals

Jessie Santos - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Alexander Lucian - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Semir Ozerkan - Bass

Dobber - Drums, Piano/Synths

Mat Aleman - Keyboards