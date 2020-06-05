OCEANS OF SLUMBER To Release New Self-Titled Album In September; "A Return To The Earth Below" Video Streaming

US prog metal outfit, Oceans Of Slumber, announce the release of their new and self-titled album, due to be released on September 4 via Century Media Records worldwide. With “A Return To The Earth Below” the band releases the first single taken off of the new record.

Vocalist Cammie Gilbert is checking in with the following comment about the new song: “Within ourselves, just as within our societies there are cycles that need to be broken. Cycles that hold us down, that tear us apart, that give us anguish. Sometimes without warning these cracks surface and they trigger a cascade of emotional vulnerabilities, emotional turmoil, even hopelessness. But at some point we must stop running. Stop running from the pain, stop running from the truth, stop running from ourselves. In the light of this self reflection is where we will find peace, both inwardly and outwardly. A Return To The Earth Below is about that journey. It is about the collision of the heart and mind in struggling to find that internal resolution. We feel that the timing of this single couldn’t be more appropriate, as we have all found ourselves at the crossroads of change.”

Watch the video for “A Return To The Earth Below” below.

“We’d like to thank Giannis Nakos for the beautiful artwork that captures not only our imagination, but the depths and darkness of the story the album holds within. While there’s plenty more to come, we must be patient for the full album that’s set to release September 4th. For now please enjoy 'A Return To The Earth Below',” says Cammie Gilbert.

Oceans Of Slumber is available as Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold black 2LP+CD, Digital album and can be pre-ordered here.

Oceans Of Slumber tracklisting:

"Soundtrack To My Last Day"

"Pray For Fire"

"A Return To The Earth Below"

"Imperfect Divinity"

"The Adorned Fathomless Creation"

"To The Sea"

"The Colors Of Grace"

"I Mourn These Yellow Leaves"

"September (Those Who Come Before)"

"Total Failure Apparatus"

"The Red Flower"

"Wolf Moon"

"A Return To The Earth Below" video:

Lineup:

Cammie Gilbert - Vocals

Jessie Santos - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Alexander Lucian - Guitar, Backing Vocals

Semir Ozerkan - Bass

Dobber - Drums, Piano/Synths

Mat Aleman - Keyboards