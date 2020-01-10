OCEANS Premier "Hope" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now

January 10, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal oceans

Oceans have released their debut album, The Sun And The Cold, via Nuclear Blast Records. A video for the song "Hope" can be found below, and you can order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Sun And The Cold"
"We Are The Storm"
"Dark"
"Paralyzed"
"Take The Crown"
"Shadows"
"Legions Arise"
"Polaris"
"Truth Served Force Fed"
"Water Rising"
"Hope"

"Hope" video:

"Paralyzed" video:

"Dark" video:

Oceans lineup:

Timo Rotten - Vocals & Guitar
Patrick Zarske - Guitar
Thomas Winkelmann - Bass
J. F. Grill - Drums

(Photo - Niklas Karrenbauer)



