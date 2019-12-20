OCEANS Premier "Paralyzed" Music Video

Oceans will release their debut album, The Sun And The Cold, on January 10 via Nuclear Blast Records. A video for the song "Paralyzed" can be found below, and you can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Sun And The Cold"

"We Are The Storm"

"Dark"

"Paralyzed"

"Take The Crown"

"Shadows"

"Legions Arise"

"Polaris"

"Truth Served Force Fed"

"Water Rising"

"Hope"

"Paralyzed" video:

"Dark" video:

Oceans lineup:

Timo Rotten - Vocals & Guitar

Patrick Zarske - Guitar

Thomas Winkelmann - Bass

J. F. Grill - Drums

(Photo - Niklas Karrenbauer)