December 20, 2019, 10 minutes ago

OCEANS Premier "Paralyzed" Music Video

Oceans will release their debut album, The Sun And The Cold, on January 10 via Nuclear Blast Records. A video for the song "Paralyzed" can be found below, and you can pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"The Sun And The Cold"
"We Are The Storm"
"Dark"
"Paralyzed"
"Take The Crown"
"Shadows"
"Legions Arise"
"Polaris"
"Truth Served Force Fed"
"Water Rising"
"Hope"

"Paralyzed" video:

"Dark" video:

Oceans lineup:

Timo Rotten - Vocals & Guitar
Patrick Zarske - Guitar
Thomas Winkelmann - Bass
J. F. Grill - Drums

(Photo - Niklas Karrenbauer)



