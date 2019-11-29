OCEANS To Release Debut Album In January; "Dark" Music Video Streaming
November 29, 2019, 28 minutes ago
Oceans will release their debut album, The Sun And The Cold, on January 10 via Nuclear Blast Records. A video for the song "Dark" can be found below, and you can pre-order the album here.
Tracklisting:
"The Sun And The Cold"
"We Are The Storm"
"Dark"
"Paralyzed"
"Take The Crown"
"Shadows"
"Legions Arise"
"Polaris"
"Truth Served Force Fed"
"Water Rising"
"Hope"
"Dark" video:
Oceans lineup:
Timo Rotten - Vocals & Guitar
Patrick Zarske - Guitar
Thomas Winkelmann - Bass
J. F. Grill - Drums
(Photo - Niklas Karrenbauer)