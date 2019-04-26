OCEANWAKE Signs To Intrometal Worldwide

Intromental Worldwide has announced the signing of Finnish dark, post-doom metal act, Oceanwake.

Oceanwake was established in the autumn of 2009 in a tiny and idyllic Finnish coastal town called Luvia, where all the musicians were born. Though everyone has since moved away from the town, the somewhat eccentric and unique spirit of Luvia is still strongly present in their music.

It is quite apparent that Oceanwake draws from a wide variety of influences, be it the music, the lyrics or the visuals - not to mention their live show which features a podium for the vocalist, situated upstage next to the drummer. But what's more important, they have succeeded in mixing all the ingredients so perfectly that it's almost impossible to find a specific genre to file them under. There is an indescribable twist in their approach to metal music that it keeps the focus on the music instead of “metal”. It's melodic, fragile and soothing at one moment but raw, relentless and downright frightening at another. Like a hovering mist on a placid shore in contrast with a raging storm that sweeps across the ocean.