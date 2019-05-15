OCTOBER TIDE Featuring Former KATATONIA Members Release Third Single From Upcoming In Splendor Below Album

Swedish melodic death/doom metal band October Tide have released their third and last single from their forthcoming album In Splendor Below, due out on May 17th via Agonia Records. The song is titled "Ögonblick Av Nåd", it's written in Swedish, and it's available as a music video directed by Wizworks Studios. Watch the video on Facebook.and preorder the album in a number of formats, here.

With a history tracing back to the epicentre of melodic death metal in Sweden, October Tide have come a long way and have generated a spark that is strongly felt in the energy of the scene. In Splendor Below is the latest addition to their vibrant discography of guitar-driven, emotive death / doom metal art. It packs some of the most authentic and unique compositions from the capable hands of founding member and long-time Katatonia guitarist, Fredrik Norrman, his brother and guitarist Mattias Norrman (ex-Katatonia), vocalist Alexander Högbom (Demonical), bassist Johan Jönsegård (Letters From The Colony) and drummer Jonas Sköld (Letters From The Colony). While Fredrik prefers for the music to speak for itself, he finds the new album "a bit more aggressive, a bit more death metal, and with an overall colder feeling than previous records".

In Splendor Below was mixed and mastered by Karl Daniel Lidén at Tri-Lamd studios (Bloodbath, Katatonia, Breach). It was produced by Alexander Backlund from Nailvillage Studio (Letters From The Colony) and October Tide. Tomarum av Christine Linde created the cover artwork.

Tracklisting:

"I, The Polluter"

"We Died In October"

"Ögoblick Av Nåd"

"Stars Starve Me"

"Our Famine"

"Guide My Pulse"

"Seconds"

"Envy Of The Moon"

"Our Famine" lyric video:

"I, The Polluter":