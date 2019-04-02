OCTOBER TIDE Featuring Former KATATONIA Members Streaming “I, The Polluter” Guitar Playthrough Video

Sweden's melodic death/doom metal band October Tide have released a guitar playthrough video for the first single off their forthcoming album In Splendor Below, due out May 17th worldwide via Agonia Records. The “I, The Polluter” playthrough is performed by the band's guitarists and former Katatonia members, brothers Fredrik and Mattias Norrman.

With a history tracing back to the epicentre of melodic death metal in Sweden, October Tide have come a long way and have generated a spark that is strongly felt in the energy of the scene. In Splendor Below is the latest addition to their vibrant discography of guitar-driven, emotive death / doom metal art. It packs some of the most authentic and unique compositions from the capable hands of founding member and long-time Katatonia guitarist, Fredrik Norrman, his brother and guitarist Mattias Norrman (ex-Katatonia), vocalist Alexander Högbom (Demonical), bassist Johan Jönsegård (Letters From The Colony) and drummer Jonas Sköld (Letters From The Colony). While Fredrik prefers for the music to speak for itself, he finds the new album "a bit more aggressive, a bit more death metal, and with an overall colder feeling than previous records".

In Splendor Below was mixed and mastered by Karl Daniel Lidén at Tri-Lamd studios (Bloodbath, Katatonia, Breach). It was produced by Alexander Backlund from Nailvillage Studio (Letters From The Colony) and October Tide. Tomarum av Christine Linde created the cover artwork.

Tracklisting:

"I, The Polluter"

"We Died In October"

"Ögoblick Av Nåd"

"Stars Starve Me"

"Our Famine"

"Guide My Pulse"

"Seconds"

"Envy Of The Moon"

The band is planning a tour in support of the new album in November and December of 2019. In the meantime, they'll perform at In The Grip Of Winter Festival in The Netherlands, Exit Festival in Serbia, and Metal Days Festival in Slovenija. More dates are on the way.