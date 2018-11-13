OCTOBER TIDE Featuring Former KATATONIA Members To Begin Recording New Album; Spring 2019 Release Expected

October Tide's Fredrik Norrman (ex-Katatonia), co-founder and guitarist of the Swedish, melodic death metal group, reports that the band has been writing songs for their sixth studio album, follow-up to Winged Waltz from 2016, and has booked a studio for the end of November, to start the recording process.

Norrman commented: "We haven’t made much noise about this so far, but we have written a bunch of songs lately. In fact, we have almost a whole album more or less finished."

The plans are to have the album - whose mixing and mastering duties will be handled by Karl Daniel Liden (Bloodbath, Katatonia, Cult Of Luna) - completed by late January, and released on Agonia Records in spring 2019.

October Tide's last live appearance took place in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) on October 26th. Shortly before the recording sessions, the band will travel south to Bucharest (Romania), where they'll perform at the Metal Gates Festival with Rotting Christ, Shining and Draconian. Whilst recording the album, they'll play a show at December Doom Festival in Vantaa (Finland), with plans to do a special setlist from their debut release, Rain Without End.

Upcoming shows:

November

17 - Bucharest, Romania - Metal Gates Festival

December

1 - Vantaa, Finland - December Doom Festival

7 - Göteborg, Sweden - Sticky Fingers