OCULUM DEI Streaming “Dreams Of Desire And Torment” Video

Hailing from the ashes of Charlotte, NC’s darker side comes forth the blackened death trio, Oculum Dei. Mixing different elements and influences of black metal, the band is set to bring forth a horde of darkness and engage listeners into a realm of deep, chaotic experiences.

Hellbent to unleash their demonic war chants from their debut full length on February 22nd, 2019, the band is sharing the latest music video for the album's title track "Dreams Of Desire And Torment".

"The title itself explains the mood changes within the lyrics and the instruments, it goes from a calming deep trance of thought into a chaotic atmosphere of frustrations where basically one is conflicted within them-self dreaming of desires and wants, but being tormented having the dreams knowing they will never happen."

The band comments: "The album as a whole is an eclectic mix of slow dark black metal jumping into extreme black riffs sometimes slowed down with a death metal riff and into acoustic guitars. There is no set template for this one, just a groove and feel that each of us has brought to the table."

Dreams Of Desire And Torment artwork and tracklisting:

"Involuntary Pandemic"

"Ghost In The Corridors"

"Kingdom Of Hell"

"Dreams Of Desire And Torment"

"A Cold Winters Plight"

"Blinded By Gods"

"A Mist Of Heaven Inside Of Hell"

"Dreams Of Desire And Torment" video:

