ODDKO - Eclectic Metal Band Release Music Video For "The Strangers"

Oddko has revealed a new visualizer video for their new single, "The Strangers", from the upcoming full-length album, Escape The Maze. Watch the clip below.

"The Strangers" is a dark and brooding track with roots in metal and electronica and hints of classical music that illustrates the discomfort of being a perpetual outsider, of living in a world where we never quite belong. In a world where many of us move across countries and continents, it is a familiar feeling to be uprooted and always being the stranger. We often mitigate this feeling by joining a community or tribe, but some of us are simply not joiners or are not let in and always stay on the outside.

Oddko founder, director/musician Giovanni Bucci says, "'The Strangers' is a song about how being different can be both difficult and enriching, I grew up in quite a different way than my peers, with an Italian father and a Dutch mother, who were considered "hippies", and I lived between Italy and The Netherlands. As an adult I moved to London, and later to LA. This probably led me to having very eclectic tastes and never fully belonging to a subculture or music genre. I developed a perspective and a range that is quite uncommon, which is reflected in my creative work."