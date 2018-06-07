ODDLAND - European Tour 2018 "Skylines" Video Posted
June 7, 2018, 37 minutes ago
Finnish progressive metal quartet Oddland has finalized a tour video over the song "Skylines" from their latest album, Origin, as a thank you to the fans who showed up to watch the band's performance. It is also a tribute to the beautiful European cities that had the luck of seeing the band stopping by and perform on the recent Persefone / Oddland / Defecto tour.
Check it out below.
Oddland released Origin in 2016 through Sensory Records.
Line-up:
Sakari Ojanen - vocals & guitars
Jussi Poikonen - guitars
Joni Palmroth - bass
Ville Viitanen - drums