June 7, 2018, 37 minutes ago

ODDLAND - European Tour 2018 "Skylines" Video Posted

Finnish progressive metal quartet Oddland has finalized a tour video over the song "Skylines" from their latest album, Origin, as a thank you to the fans who showed up to watch the band's performance. It is also a tribute to the beautiful European cities that had the luck of seeing the band stopping by and perform on the recent Persefone / Oddland / Defecto tour.

Check it out below.

Oddland released Origin in 2016 through Sensory Records.

Line-up: 
Sakari Ojanen - vocals & guitars
Jussi Poikonen - guitars 
Joni Palmroth - bass 
Ville Viitanen - drums



