OF HATRED SPAWN Featuring Past / Present Members Of SKULL FIST, ANNIHILATOR Announce Debut Album

Blistering death metal entity, Of Hatred Spawn, have announced the release date for their self-titled debut album, which will be out worldwide December 21st via Boonsdale Records.

The band’s studio and live lineup consists of JJ Tartaglia (Skull Fist) on drums, his brother Remy Tartaglia on guitars, Oscar Rangel (ex-Annihilator) on bass and Matt “Coldcuts” Collacott on vocals. The project is the first-ever collaborative offering by the Tartaglia brothers and holds great promise and expectations within the metal community around the world.

The band delivers an old-school death metal sound in the vein of old Morbid Angel, Decapitated, Cannibal Corpse, Deicide, Ruination-era Job For A Cowboy, while staying true to the modern trends of today’s extreme metal. Super low-tuned guitars, guttural vocals, blast beat drumming, odd-time signatures, and tempo shifts create the atmosphere for Of Hatred Spawn’s demonic sound. The lyrical themes tell stories of plagues, slavery, darkness and the balance of evil.

Main songwriter Remy Tartaglia comments: “The music is very aggressive and the lyrics are written from an evil standpoint, from the perspective of a demonic entity or being. This is an exercise in creative theatricality which provides depth to the art form. My aim is to immerse the listener into the sound and story of the songs, like a good book movie or video game. Some may also find the sound and themes to be empowering providing strength and comfort during consumption. The music has this effect on me and it is my intention to covey this feeling, to have listeners feed off the music’s aggression in a positive way.”

Watch Remy Tartaglia shred in a guitar playthrough video for their single, "Severed Limb Convulsion", below.

Album pre-order available on Boonsdale Records here. Digital and stream will be available on all major platforms as of December 21st.

Advance CD copies of the album will also be made available at the exclusive album release show happening December 7th at Coalition in Toronto, ON. Full details can be found here.

Tracklisting:

"Overture"

"Global Dehumanization"

"Nest Of Vipers"

"Severed Limb Convulsion"

"Plaga"

"Nocturnal Swarm"

"God Of Wrath"

"Severed Limb Convulsion" guitar playthrough:

Of Hatred Spawn is:

Matt Collacott (Vocals)

Remy Tartaglia (Guitars)

JJ Tartaglia (Drums)

Oscar Rangel (Bass)

(Photo - Mikey Wheeler)

None