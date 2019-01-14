OF HATRED SPAWN - "Severed Limb Convulsion" Drum Playthrough Video

The blistering death metal entity Of Hatred Spawn unleashed their self-titled debut album worldwide this past December on Boonsdale Records. The band’s studio and live lineup consist of JJ Tartaglia (Skull Fist) on drums, his brother Remy Tartaglia on guitars, Oscar Rangel (ex-Annihilator) on bass and Matt “Coldcuts” Collacott on vocals. The project is the first-ever collaborative offering by the Tartaglia brothers and holds great promise and expectations within the metal community around the world.

The band delivers an old-school death metal sound in the vein of old Morbid Angel, Decapitated, Cannibal Corpse, Deicide, Ruination-era Job For A Cowboy, while staying true to the modern trends of today’s extreme metal. Super low-tuned guitars, guttural vocals, blast beat drumming, odd-time signatures, and tempo shifts create the atmosphere for Of Hatred Spawn’s demonic sound. The lyrical themes tell stories of plagues, slavery, darkness and the balance of evil.



The band is premiering drummer JJ Tartaglia's new playthrough video for the album track "Severed Limb Convulsion", which can be seen below. Tartaglia comments: "This song is probably the heaviest one on the album. Straight up death metal, with quite a few changes in odd-time signatures of 11/8, 7/8, 5/8, and 6/8 and a tempo shift as well. All of the elements give it quite a modern sound making it one of my fave tracks. Real fun to play as well.”

Tracklisting:

"Overture"

"Global Dehumanization"

"Nest Of Vipers"

"Severed Limb Convulsion"

"Plaga"

"Nocturnal Swarm"

"God Of Wrath"

"Severed Limb Convulsion" guitar playthrough:

(Photo - Mikey Wheeler)