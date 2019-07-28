OF MICE & MEN Announce New Album, Earth And Sky, Drop Video For Title Track

Of Mice & Men will release their sixth album, Earth And Sky, on September 27th via Rise Records. The band has shared the video for the title track, stylized as "Earth & Sky." Watch and listen below. The album is available for pre-order now at this location.

"'Earth & Sky' is a song about resilience," said singer / bassist Aaron Pauley. "It's about understanding that you can rise above whatever it is that keeps trying to drag you down, no matter what. For me, a lot of the time, I'm writing about battling with my own mind. For you, it may be a person, or an obstacle, or a circumstance. Regardless of whatever it is that's trying relentlessly to drag you down, I hope this song empowers you to rise above it with authority, like it does me every time I sing it."

The cover art and tracklisting for Earth And Sky are as follows:

"Gravedancer"

"As We Suffocate"

"Taste Of Regret"

"Mushroom Cloud"

"Pieces"

"Deceiver/Deceived"

"Earth & Sky"

"The Mountain"

"Meltdown"

"Linger"

"How To Survive"

The band has also announced its tour plans. Of Mice & Men will embark on a headline tour this fall, with For The Fallen Dreams, Thousand Below, and Bloodbather in tow. All dates are below. A second leg set for 2020 will be announced shortly.

September

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram

24 - San Diego, CA - Soma

25 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

27 - Salt Lake City - Complex

28 - Denver, CO - Marquis

29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

October

3 - Columbus, OH - Basement

5 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

7 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

9 - Philadelphia, PA - Volatage Lounge

11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

12 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival

15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

17 - Dallas, TX - Cub Dada

19 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground