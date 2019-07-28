OF MICE & MEN Announce New Album, Earth And Sky, Drop Video For Title Track
July 28, 2019, 37 minutes ago
Of Mice & Men will release their sixth album, Earth And Sky, on September 27th via Rise Records. The band has shared the video for the title track, stylized as "Earth & Sky." Watch and listen below. The album is available for pre-order now at this location.
"'Earth & Sky' is a song about resilience," said singer / bassist Aaron Pauley. "It's about understanding that you can rise above whatever it is that keeps trying to drag you down, no matter what. For me, a lot of the time, I'm writing about battling with my own mind. For you, it may be a person, or an obstacle, or a circumstance. Regardless of whatever it is that's trying relentlessly to drag you down, I hope this song empowers you to rise above it with authority, like it does me every time I sing it."
The cover art and tracklisting for Earth And Sky are as follows:
"Gravedancer"
"As We Suffocate"
"Taste Of Regret"
"Mushroom Cloud"
"Pieces"
"Deceiver/Deceived"
"Earth & Sky"
"The Mountain"
"Meltdown"
"Linger"
"How To Survive"
The band has also announced its tour plans. Of Mice & Men will embark on a headline tour this fall, with For The Fallen Dreams, Thousand Below, and Bloodbather in tow. All dates are below. A second leg set for 2020 will be announced shortly.
September
23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram
24 - San Diego, CA - Soma
25 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
27 - Salt Lake City - Complex
28 - Denver, CO - Marquis
29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
October
3 - Columbus, OH - Basement
5 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace
7 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre
9 - Philadelphia, PA - Volatage Lounge
11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
12 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
13 - Manchester, TN - Exit 111 Festival
15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
17 - Dallas, TX - Cub Dada
19 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground