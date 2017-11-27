OF MICE & MEN Announce Winter 2018 Headline Tour, Release New Song "Defy"
Fresh off the announcement of the January 19, 2018 drop date for their new album Defy, Of Mice & Men — vocalist / bassist Aaron Pauley, guitarist Alan Ashby, drummer Valentino Arteaga, and guitarist Phil Manansala — have revealed their Winter 2018 tour plans and have shared the title track from the forthcoming record. Listen to "Defy" below.
Regarding the new track, Pauley said, "To defy means to challenge the power of; resist boldly or openly. Our song 'Defy' is all about digging your heels in, and being defiant towards feelings of hopelessness, and defining yourself in the process."
Defy was produced by Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Three Days Grace, Skillet) and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, Rise Against).
Tracklisting:
"Defy"
"Instincts"
"Back To Me"
"Sunflower"
"Unbreakable"
"Vertigo"
"Money"
"How Will You Live"
"On The Inside"
"Warzone"
"Forever YDG'n"
"If We Were Ghosts"
The band will embark on a headline run this winter, with Blessthefall, Cane Hill, Fire From The Gods, and Mscw in tow. The trek kicks off in Santa Cruz on February 1st and runs through March 7th in San Diego. All tour dates are below. Tickets and VIP packages go on sale Wednesday, November 29th at 10am local time. Tickets and VIP packages will be available here.
February
1 — Santa Cruz, CA — Catalyst*
2 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom*
3 — Seattle, WA — El Corazon*
4 — Boise, ID — Knitting Factory*
5 — Salt Lake City, UT — Complex*
6 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall*
8 — Minneapolis, MN — Music Hall MPLS*
9 — St. Louis, MO — Ready Room
11 — Chicago, IL — House Of Blues
12 — Detroit, MI — Crofoot
13 — Toronto, ON — Opera House
14 — Montreal, QC — Corona Theatre
16 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club
17 — New York City, NY — Gramercy Theatre
18 — Asbury Park, NJ — Stone Pony
19 — Philadelphia, PA — Trocadero
20 — Charlotte, NC — Underground
21 — Atlanta, GA — Masquerade Heaven
23 — Orlando, FL — Beacham
24 — Destin, FL — Club L.A.
25 — New Orleans, LA — House of Blues
27 — Houston, TX — White Oak
28 — Dallas, TX — Canton Hall
March
1 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine
4 — Vegas, NV — Vinyl at Hard Rock Live
5 — Flagstaff, AZ — Orpheum
6 — Phoenix, AZ — Nile Theatre
7 — San Diego, CA — SOMA
*No Cane Hill
Earlier this month, Of Mice & Men released the video for the explosive and unforgettable new track "Warzone," along with the previous one-two punch of the singles "Unbreakable" and "Back to Me." Those songs have clocked over 8.5 million Spotify streams and 6 million YouTube / VEVO views in six months.