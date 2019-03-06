OF MICE & MEN Release "How To Survive" Music Video; Band Announces Headline Dates During BEARTOOTH Run
Of Mice & Men have been busy working on new material with producer Josh Wilbur. Last month, the band dropped a brand new, battering ram of a song entitled "How To Survive". They've just released the accompanying video, directed by Zev Deans (Denzel Curry, Ghost).
Hinging on hard-hitting grooves and airtight riffing, the track snaps from visceral verses into an instantly chant-worthy growl of "In a world that teaches eye for an eye, I'll show you how to survive!" It's an instantly raw 'n' real, pit-stirring anthem.
About the video, singer and bassist Aaron Pauley said, "We're excited to debut our new video for 'How to Survive,' which we worked on with director Zev Deans. Together, we we're able to bring the visual and story elements of this song to fruition... and more is to come!"
The band has also launched a limited edition flexi-disc vinyl box set in conjunction with the video release. They are available here for a limited time.
Of Mice & Men are currently on tour with Nothing More. The band will next hit the road with Beartooth in the spring and has just announced additional headline shows, which will take place throughout April and May.
"We're so excited to be on the road, playing our songs live for our fans, all around the world," said Pauley. "Having just recently completed our sixth album, we're ready to reconnect with our fans face to face and are ready to go places we've never been before, delivering our brand of rock and metal to the masses."
Tour dates:
March (with Nothing More)
6 - Grand Rapids. MI - 20 Monroe
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
10 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater
11 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
12 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
15 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
16 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
17 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz
19 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
20 - Houston, TX - Revention Center
22 - Dallas, TX - Southside Ballroom
23 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
April (with Beartooth, Hands Like Houses)
8 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room*
9 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater*
12 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry*
13 - Syracuse, NY - The Lost Horizon*
15 - Quebec City, QC - L'Imperial
16 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Center
17 - London, ON - London Music Hall
19 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Event Center
20 - Sioux City, IA - Anthem at Hard Rock Casino
21 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion
23 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
24 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
25 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood
27 - Houston, TX - So What?! Music Festival
28 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall
30 - Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom
May (with Beartooth, Hands Like Houses)
1 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
3 - Johnson City, TN - Capone's*
4- Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall
6 - Knoxville, TN - The Mill & Mine
8 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
9 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
10 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen*
12 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
13 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance
14 - Providence, RI - The Strand
15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
17 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar*
18 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom*
19 - Lubbock, TX - Jake’s Sports Cafe*
* Of Mice & Men headline dates
Festival dates:
July
18 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest
19 - Oshkosh, WI - Rock USA