OF MICE & MEN Release "Instincts" Music Video

Of Mice & Men - vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley, guitarist Alan Ashby, drummer Valentino Arteaga, and guitarist Phil Manansala - have released a video for "Instincts", a track from their new album Defy (Rise Records).

"We're stoked to be releasing our music video for 'Instincts'," said Pauley. "Filmed during our most recent trips to Australia and Japan, the video showcases the raw intensity that we've seen this song bring to crowds all over the world. When the idea for doing a video for the song came up, we collectively decided that the only way we could do it justice was to show this song's live power, and here it is. Turn it up, and bang your head!."

Check it out below.

Defy was produced by Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Three Days Grace, Skillet) and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, Rise Against).

Tracklisting:

"Defy"

"Instincts"

"Back To Me"

"Sunflower"

"Unbreakable"

"Vertigo"

"Money"

"How Will You Live"

"On The Inside"

"Warzone"

"Forever YDG'n"

"If We Were Ghosts"

"Instincts" video:

"Money":

"Defy":

"Warzone" video:

"Unbreakable" video:

"Back To Me" video: