OF MICE & MEN Streaming Cover Of PINK FLOYD Classic "Money"

Of Mice & Men - vocalist / bassist Aaron Pauley, guitarist Alan Ashby, drummer Valentino Arteaga, and guitarist Phil Manansala - have shared another new track from their forthcoming album Defy, out January 19th through Rise Records. "Money", a cover of the Pink Floyd classic, can be heard below.

Defy was produced by Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Three Days Grace, Skillet) and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge (Breaking Benjamin, Shinedown, Rise Against).

Tracklisting:

"Defy"

"Instincts"

"Back To Me"

"Sunflower"

"Unbreakable"

"Vertigo"

"Money"

"How Will You Live"

"On The Inside"

"Warzone"

"Forever YDG'n"

"If We Were Ghosts"

"Money":

"Defy":

"Warzone" video:

"Unbreakable" video:

"Back To Me" video:

The band will embark on a headline run this winter, with Blessthefall, Cane Hill, Fire From The Gods, and Mscw in tow. The trek kicks off in Santa Cruz on February 1st and runs through March 7th in San Diego. All tour dates are below. Tickets and VIP packages are available here.

February

1 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst*

2 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom*

3 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon*

4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Complex*

6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall*

8 - Minneapolis, MN - Music Hall MPLS*

9 - St. Louis, MO - Ready Room

11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

12 - Detroit, MI - Crofoot

13 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

14 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

16 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

17 - New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre

18 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Trocadero

20 - Charlotte, NC - Underground

21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Heaven

23 - Orlando, FL - Beacham

24 - Destin, FL - Club L.A.

25 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

27 - Houston, TX - White Oak

28 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

March

1 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

4 - Vegas, NV - Vinyl at Hard Rock Live

5 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum

6 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theatre

7 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

*No Cane Hill