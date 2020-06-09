Official Poster For Bill & Ted Face The Music Unveiled; Official Movie Trailer To Be Released Today

Bill & Ted Face The Music, starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, is currently scheduled for an August 21 release worldwide. Warner Bros. has unleashed the long-awaited sci-fi comedy sequel which is coming to cinemas later this year. An official trailer for the movie is due to be released later today (June 9th), at 3:00pm CET / 9:00am EST.

Bill & Ted Face The Music is a sequel to Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991). The soundtrack albums for both films featured songs that appeared in the movies from rock and metal artists including Extreme, Tora Tora, Shark Island, KISS, Slaughter, Winger, Steve Vai, Megadeth, Faith No More, Primus and King's X.

Warrant's "Game of War" appeared in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure but was not on the official soundtrack. Additionally, Steve Vai recorded several pieces for Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey that were not included on the soundtrack.

During a guest appearance on the Rock & Roll Beer Guy podcast on May 26, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher revealed that he and his bandmates “wrote a killer fucking song” for Bill & Ted Face The Music, reports Hamilton, Ontario radio station Y108.

“We got asked a couple months ago to be a part of the new Bill & Ted movie,” acknowledged Kelliher. “Working with Hollywood is always an adventure. They think that when you’re a musician, it’s like going to McDonald’s. They can just order what they want... and then there it is.”

“It doesn’t (work like that)… at least with our band,” noted Kelliher. “To write it, arrange it, record it, mix it and then master it? That’s gonna take a month — at least. You can’t just write a good song in a day and have it recorded. It doesn’t work that way. It’s not gonna have any soul.”

Though the music director for Bill & Ted Face The Music reportedly hand-picked Mastodon, Kelliher revealed it was a brief “20-second clip” that director Dean Parisot didn’t “really like.” The guitarist said that the producers wanted “an AC/DC-style” song. “I was like, then fucking call AC/DC. I was pissed.”

Furthermore, upon being asked if Mastodon could change the song, Kelliher replied: “No, I can’t. I’m not changing this, sorry. Just don’t use the song. Why didn’t you tell us that months ago? Especially now, with the pandemic, nobody can be in the same room together. It’s not like we live in the same studio and can pull stuff out of our ass all day long.”

