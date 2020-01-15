Official Video Trailer Released For GLENN DANZIG's Directorial Debut, Verotika

Cleopatra Entertainment has released an official trailer for Glenn Danzig’s directorial debut, Verotika, out on February 25. Watch below.

Verotika is a creepy, surreal and bloody trilogy of erotic horror stories culled from Danzig’s long-running edgy comic imprint, Verotika. Stars include Alice Tate (The Kominsky Method), Sean Kanan (The Karate Kid Part III), Caroline Williams (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2) and Cody Renee Cameron (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie).