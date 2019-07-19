OH HIROSHIMA Release “In Solar” Single

The end of this month, July 26th, will see atmospheric post-rock unit Oh Hiroshima release their hotly anticipated, third studio album titled "Oscillation" with Napalm Records. After four long years since the band's critically acclaimed "In Silence We Earn," Oh Hiroshima return with their most epic record to date: Abstract guitar licks, dreamlike vocals as well as the hint of Electronica; this is a mesmerizing trip through diverse and dynamic soundscapes, like a beautiful fever dream that will hold you enthralled for a very long time.

Today the Swedish trio has released a third and final single to the haunting song "In Solar," before the album will be coming out by the end of this month on powerhouse label Napalm Records.

Listen below, and pre-order the new album here.

Tracklsiting:

"Neu"

"A Handful Of Dust"

"Simulacra"

"Moderate Spectre"

"Darkroom Aesthetics"

"In Solar"

"Molnet"

"In Solar":

"Darkroom Aesthetics" video:

Lineup:

Jakob Hemström - guitar & vocals

Oskar Nilsson - drums

Simon Axelsson - bass