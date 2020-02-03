OKILLY DOKILLY Announce When The Comet Gets Here Tour 2020; New Single “Slaughterhouse” Available Digitally

Viral sensations - and the world’s only “Nedal” band - Okilly Dokilly will spread Nedly positivity in the face of impending doom this spring on their latest trek across America, the When The Comet Gets Here Tour 2020.

Says the band’s Head Ned, “We're exci-diddly-ited to announce the When The Comet Gets Here Tour. The apocalypse may be looming over us, like a drooling Homer over a box of donuts, but that's no reason to lose all hope. Some hope, but not all hope. So grab your green sweater and what remaining hope you have left and come rage with us Neds. End times are always better as Ned times.”

Just last week, Okilly Dokilly revealed their first new music since last year’s Howdilly Twodilly album, a single entitled “Slaughterhouse”, and the quintet is currently prepping for a trip down under to play a week’s worth of show.

“'Myself and the rest of the Neds are very excited to release ‘Slaughterhouse’ ahead of our first-ever Australian/New Zealand tour,” Head Ned says. “’Slaughterhouse was a song we recorded during the Howdilly Twodilly sessions. It never made the record because of a grievous error. I recorded the quote wrong.”

The lyrics to “Slaughterhouse,” like the vast majority of Okilly Dokilly songs, are composed of direct Flanders quotes. “Just before we sent the record to press, while doing an editorial check, I realized the quote was originally written down wrong,” explains Head Ned. “We immediately pulled it from the record. After a re-record in December of 2019, ‘Slaughterhouse’ was ready to go. ‘Slaughterhouse,’ at its core, is a song about gratitude, and us Neds sure do have a lot of gratitude for all the Neighborinos who came to our shows last year, and for the neighborinos who plan to come see us in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Slaughterhouse” features artwork by Adam Rose, and is available via iTunes, Spotify, Bandcamp and all digital outlets.

Tour dates:

April

3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

16 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

17 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

18 - Nashville, TN - EXIT/IN

19 - Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

21 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

22 - Vienna, VA - Jammin Java

23 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland Bar & Grill

24 - Boston, MA - Hard Rock Café Boston

25 - New Brunswick, NJ - Blackthorn Restaurant and Irish Pub

26 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Crafthouse Stage & Grill

28 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe

29 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

May

1 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

2 - Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade

3 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

5 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

7 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street - OKC

8 - Dallas, TX - Three Links Deep Ellum

9 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

