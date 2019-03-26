OKILLY DOKILLY Streaming New Song "Bulletproof Glass"

Viral sensations Okilly Dokilly - the world's only "Nedal" band - will release their upcoming second full-length album, entitled Howdilly Twodilly, this Friday, March 29. In celebration of the album's impending release, the band are streaming the new single, "Bulletproof Glass". Listen to the track below.

Regarding the album, Head Ned says: "On making the album - us Neds locked ourselves in the studio like we were waiting for a comet to hit Springfield. We shut the purple drapes, tuned the guitars to drop-diddly, floored the Geo and made one brutalino set of tunes. Howdilly Twodilly will hopefully take us one step closer to our ultimate goal of total global Reneducation. We'll have universal socially owned power tools and a much more even ratio of left-handers to right-handers at 100% to 0%. Making Howdilly Twodilly was a real treat for us Neds and we hope everyone will enjoy the required seven listens per day."

Howdilly Twodilly was recorded, mixed, mastered and produced by Jalipaz. Recording was completed at Audioconfusion in Mesa, AZ.

Tracklisting:

"Reneducation"

"When The Comet Gets Here"

"Murder House"

"I Can't, It's A Geo"

"Bulletproof Glass"

"Claw My Eyes Out"

"Purple Drapes"

"Here's The Noose"

"Murdiddlyurdeler"

"Wrong God"

"Folkilly Dokilly"

"Bulletproof Glass":

"Reneducation" video: