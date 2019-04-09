OKILLY DOKILLY - The Simpsons Airs Music Video For "White Wine Spritzer" During Sunday Episode

Okilly Dokilly - the world's only "Nedal" band - received the highest honor of their exponential existence to date last weekend, when iconic animated comedy The Simpsons (Fox) aired an extended clip of the band's massive "White Wine Spritzer" music video (view video in full below).

The video - which currently has over five million views on YouTube and counting, and skyrocketed the band into viral territory back in 2016 - aired during the closing credits of the long-running sitcom's Sunday, April 7 episode, entitled "I'm Just a Girl Who Can't Say D'oh". Watch the clip below.

"Myself and everyone involved with Okilly Dokilly are so very honored," says Okilly Dokilly frontman Head Ned. "The fact that the 'White Wine Spritzer' video appeared on an episode of The Simpsons is still unreal to us. We are very excited and beyond humbled to have been a part of the show's legacy."

Executive Producer and showrunner Al Jean comments, "We saw the video and knew they had to be on the show. We do not endorse their message of indiscriminate drinking of white wine spritzers."

Okilly Dokilly released their second full-length album, entitled Howdilly Twodilly, on March 29. Howdilly Twodilly was recorded, mixed, mastered and produced by Jalipaz. Recording was completed at Audioconfusion in Mesa, AZ.

Tracklisting:

"Reneducation"

"When The Comet Gets Here"

"Murder House"

"I Can't, It's A Geo"

"Bulletproof Glass"

"Claw My Eyes Out"

"Purple Drapes"

"Here's The Noose"

"Murdiddlyurdeler"

"Wrong God"

"Folkilly Dokilly"

"Bulletproof Glass":

"Reneducation" video: