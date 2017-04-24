OKILLY DOKILLY To Kick Off Howdilly Doodilly Tour With Special Guests BEATALLICA

Iron those slacks and use a lint-roller on your favourite green sweater, neighborinos, because Phoenix, AZ's Okilly Dokilly - the world's only "Nedal" band - is coming to your town.

After finding viral success in 2015, the gentlemen of Okilly Dokilly - referred to appropriately as Head Ned, Red Ned, Cred Ned, Dead Ned and Bled Ned - graced fans once again with the November 2016 release of their Billboard-charting full length album Howdilly Doodilly. In the wake of this release, the bespectacled five-piece dropped the official music video for their single, "White Wine Spritzer" (streaming below).

Earlier this spring, Okilly Dokilly visited select cities with fellow heavy metal schtik-ters Mac Sabbath and Metalachi,and are now setting their sights on a set of new cities to say "hi-dilly-ho" to! The band will kick off their Howdilly Doodilly tour tomorrow in Santa Cruz, CA, will join up with Metallica-meets-Beatles cover artists Beatallica the following day in Fresno, and visit nearly 40 cities before coming to a stop in none other than Springfield, MO on June 10th. See below for a full listing of confirmed tour dates.

Bandleader Head Ned says: "We're really excited to be hitting the road with Beatallica this year. Us Neds are big Beatles fans and we're excited to crack open a fresh John Lemon or Orange Harrison and share the stage with some hilarious neighborinos! We're pleased as punch to be bringing Nedal to so many cities and so many neighborinos across North America!"

Tour dates:

April

25 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium - No Beatallica

26 - Fresno, CA - Fulton 55

27 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

28 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

29 - Sacramento, CA - Harlow's

30 - Salem, OR - Shotski's

May

2 - Bend, OR - Volcanic Theatre Pub

3 - Portland, OR - Dante's

4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

5 - Nelson, BC - Spirit Bar - No Beatallica

6 - Calgary, AB - Dickens - No Beatallica

7 - Red Deer, AB - International Beer - No Beatallica

9 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

10 - Salt Lake City. UT - Urban Lounge

11 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

12 - Fort Collins, CO - Hodi's Half Note

13 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

14 - Shawnee, KS - Aftershock

17 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

18 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

19 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

20 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

21 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

23 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell

24 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

26 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood

27 - Chapell Hill, NC - Local 506

28 - Richmond, VA - The Camel

31 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound

June

1 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Neck Tie

2 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Wonder Bar

4 - Reading, PA - Reverb

5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Hard Rock Cafe

6 - Canton, OH - Buzzbin Art & Music

7 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

8 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Cafe

9 - Mishawaka, IN - Smith's Downtown

10 - Springfield, MO - Outland Ballroom