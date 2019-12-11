OLATHIA Releases New Anthem For WJCU’s Metal Holiday Show

Olathia has released new single, “We Are The Storm”, an Anthem for the WJCU Metal Holiday Show. This concert is organized by Bill Peters, host of WJCU's Metal on Metal program.

"We Are the Storm," is an original tune about the annual event. The digital single is available exclusively on Bandcamp and a limited edition CD and poster will be sold at the concert. Proceeds benefit the event's charities. The Greater Cleveland Food Bank, Friends of The City of Cleveland Kennel, and Alzheimer's Association.

"The Cleveland Metal Holiday Show is entering its 11th year, and the anticipation and excitement that surrounds this event is just incredible," says Olathia singer Chris Emig. "It’s become a top metal rally that benefits worthy causes, while also promoting the music scene and giving a free night of entertainment to the fans. You’ll find the venue packed with all ages, and huge amounts of generosity being shown with food, pet supplies and money donations for the causes. A few beer donations seem to get tossed my way through the night as well! We wanted to write a song about the event and to thank the people who support it and who make it happen. They come together every year, many in person and many donating from afar, but without fail they hit it hard, and their craziness and kindness carries on to make a difference! This anthem song, 'We Are The Storm,' is for them and for all who feel the excitement with engines burning while thunder strikes!"