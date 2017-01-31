OLATHIA Vocalist CHRIS E. Covers W.A.S.P.’s “I Wanna Be Somebody”; Audio Streaming

Olathia’s female singer, Chris E., has released a cover of W.A.S.P.’s “I Wanna Be Somebody”, which was incidentally brought together by Bill Peters of Auburn Records.

“Bill Peters unknowingly spurred the online collaboration last year,” states Chris E. “Bill runs Auburn Records and had turned me on to Aftershok’s new release, Detonate, and said I should check out their singer Gordon Sheffroth, Gord is a fantastic power metal singer and I dug his vibe!

“While checking out his work online, I came across some Judas Priest covers that he did with this dude Noel Priorie from New York. I sent Noel a quick message to say how much I liked their work and next thing I know I’m recording vocals for some covers at Brainchild Studio in Cleveland, Ohio. I had forgotten about our underground connection until we hit the studio again this past weekend to start demos for the follow up to Olathia’s Hunters album. The six degrees of Bill Peters! You never know what will happen when Bill is around!”