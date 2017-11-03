OLD MOTHER HELL – Self-Titled Debut To Receive Reissue From Cruz Del Sur Music

Cruz Del Sur Music will release the self-titled debut album from German metallers Old Mother Hell on digital and vinyl platforms in early 2018.

Old Mother Hell was formed in 2015 from the ashes of another local thrash act, Hatchery, by guitarist/vocalist Bernd Wener, bassist Ronald Senft and drummer Ruben André. Their self-funded debut album was recorded in May 2017 in Rama Studio Mannheim by Jens Siefert, who mixed and produced the LP under the band's watchful eye. The result is a striking balance between mountainous epic metal and a straightforward attack, with doom influences present, even as the band is playing pure, take-no-prisoners metal.

The band commented that: "We wanted to sound exactly as in our rehearsal room, just with a really fat sound. What should we say? Jens Siefert more than delivered on that wish. Regarding today's listening and production standards, we are probably breaking every rule. Not anyone may like it, but we don't care. For us it was a fantastic journey through time back to the golden era of rock music."

Adds Wener: "I guess you could say that we are most proud of doing the album the way we wanted: recording live, the old-school way, not even doing a second guitar, grid-editing, drum samples, copy and paste or other 'fancy' stuff. It was a hell of a ride and felt absolutely fantastic and authentic. Jens captured that feeling and turned it into exactly the sound we wanted."

With their first album already in the books and the ink dry on the digital and vinyl distribution deal for their self-titled album, Old Mother Hell is already back in their rehearsal room, hard at work on new songs, all the while mapping a live show schedule that will bring their unique brand of metal in front of European audiences.

"Old Mother Hell isn't about plans," concludes Wener. "We certainly don't aim for being rock stars. We won't buy into tours or such stuff. The first underground festival show, Frostbiter in Wuppertal, organized by the Deaf Forever Forum, is confirmed. We will organize some shows ourselves and just rock every stage as it comes our way. Meanwhile we are working on new songs for a second album and are more than thrilled to see all our new fans who gave us such great feedback when ordering the CD. Everything else? We will see."

Tracklisting:

“Another War”

“Mountain”

“Narcotic Overthrow”

“Howling Wolves”

“Kneel To No God”

“Old Mother Hell”