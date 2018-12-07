OLKOTH – Members From NILE, RAPHEUMETS WELL, XAEL Release Debut Single

A fresh and haunting approach to death metal comes in the form of Olkoth, a new project founded in South Carolina by guitarist Zach Jeter, bassist Brad Parris (Nile), drummer Joshua Ward (Rapheumets Well, Xael) and guitarist Hunter Ross (Rapheumets Well).

They are set to release their debut, self-titled album early in 2019 and to entice the masses they offer their first single and video “Imperfect Reanimation”.

Coined as dynamic, cold and haunting, inspiration for the band grew from elements of the occult, history of war and corruption, and Lovecraftian fiction. The single is a ferocious exhibition of the power, speed and unbridled aggression that Olkoth will quickly be reputed for.

Jeter tells listeners what they can expect from the upcoming album:

“Our unique blend of styles and approach to writing we believe will be well received. Our goal is to bring a newness and originality that will be a breath of fresh air in the death metal community.” He continues to explain their new single and future plans: “we will give the fans a taste of the sheer brutality we incorporate as well as the dynamic changes and atmosphere within our music. With further releases we will expand on that style and show our unique mix of violent riffs and diverse emotional themes.”

The single was produced and mixed by Joshua Ward and Zach Jeter at Elder Verse Studio.