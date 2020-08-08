OMEGA DIATRIBE Issues "Mirror Neuron" Video

Hungarian extreme groove metal band Omega Diatribe have released the new music video for the song "Mirror Neuron" from their upcoming fourth album, Metanoia.

"'Mirror Neuron' is a hard hitting energy overdose which runs through your spine up to your pineal gland," explains the band. "If you want to get rid of all your negative energy and frustration, hit the play button and sing the words of 'Mirror Neuron'."

The guys are telling their true feelings about society right now with no compromise! The song has a unique structure with a heart-braking end. As they put it: "Making music is a part of our healing process, our songs are very therapeutic, and if it works for us it may be a help for others too".



Metanoia will be released in Europe and The UK on September 4th, and in Japan and North America on September 11th via Metal Scrap Records. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"You Can't Save Me"

"Grinder Of Self"

"Parallel"

"Death Touch"

"Isolation"

"Global Fire"

"Metanoia"

"Mirror Neuron"

"Coronal Mass Ejection"

"Long"

Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.