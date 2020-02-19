OMEGA INFINITY Share New Single “Jupiter” Featuring VALBORG's CHRISTIAN KOLF

Ambient black metal outfit Omega Infinity, (ft. Xenoyr of Ne Obliviscaris and Tentakel P. of Todtgelichter) have shared "Jupiter," the second single from the band's upcoming debut release. "Jupiter" features Christian Kolf of Valborg on guest vocals and is available along with a cosmic visualizer below.

Omega Infinity comment: "Bask thy selves in the glorious aura of the uncrowned king, feel the humility of thy meek existence as the eternal red gaze falls upon thee. To plead allegiance to him is to gain entry to The Void. We will meet there in legions!"

Solar Spectre will be out on March 27 via Season of Mist.

Cover art by Xenoyr:

Tracklisting:

“Uranus”

“Mars”

“Venus”

“Jupiter”

“Sol”

“Neptune”

“Saturn”

“Terra”

“Mercury”

“Hosannas From The Basements Of Hell” (Killing Joke cover)*

*digipak bonus track

“Jupiter” lyric video:

“Mars”: