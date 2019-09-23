OMEGA INFINITY Sign To Season Of Mist; New Music Teaser Released

Season Of Mist announces the signing of Omega Infinity, the new project of vocalist Xen from Australian prog masters Ne Obliviscaris and Tentakel P., known from extreme metal outfit Todtgelichter.

Omega Infinity will release their debut album in 2020. The band has furthermore released a teaser, which can be found below.

Fueled by unchained aggression and rage, this project sets out to surprise all fans of their main bands, with ferocious blastbeats and furious vocals, interwoven with menacing, spherical guitar lines set before an ominous, cosmic backdrop.

Xen comments: "Omega Infinity is an outlet for both T. and myself, a vessel for our darker explorations, and Season Of Mist ultimately was the best choice to help us on our journey. Signing with them was an easy decision considering their long-term ability to grow unique bands, allowing them to flourish with integrity and to be themselves. Also, Ne Obliviscaris has been working with them for years, and so I’ve a good relationship and understanding how they are... that familiarity will help when we’re lost in space."

Tentakel P. adds: "Season Of Mist have been doing what they do for a very long time and raised the bar for many extremes - not only metal - with their professionalism. As they also served as the breeding place and birth ground for many ground-breaking acts that helped to form my own musical identity for decades, we feel honoured to be part of the roster and aim to bring new extremes to the label! We will see you in The Deep Dark Void!"

Lineup:

Xen - Vocals

Tentakel P. - Everything

(Photo - Michael Braun / edit by Xen)