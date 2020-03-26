OMEGA INFINITY Streaming Entire Solar Spectre Album

March 26, 2020, 14 minutes ago

news black death omega infinity

OMEGA INFINITY Streaming Entire Solar Spectre Album

Ambient black metal outfit, Omega Infinity (ft. Xenoyr of Ne Obliviscaris and Tentakel P. of Todtgelichter), will release their debut album, Solar Spectre, tomorrow (Friday, March 27) via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here, and listen to the entire album below.

Tracklisting:

“Uranus”
“Mars”
“Venus”
“Jupiter”
“Sol”
“Neptune”
“Saturn”
“Terra”
“Mercury”
“Hosannas From The Basements Of Hell” (Killing Joke cover)*

*digipak bonus track

Album stream:

“Jupiter” lyric video:



Featured Audio

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

NIGHTWISH – “Noise” (Nuclear Blast)

Latest Reviews