OMEGA INFINITY Streaming New Song "Saturn"

Ambient black metal outfit, Omega Infinity (ft. Xenoyr of Ne Obliviscaris and Tentakel P. of Todtgelichter), are streaming the new song, "Saturn", featured on the band's upcoming debut release, Solar Spectre, out on March 27 via Season Of Mist. Listen below.

Tracklisting:

“Uranus”

“Mars”

“Venus”

“Jupiter”

“Sol”

“Neptune”

“Saturn”

“Terra”

“Mercury”

“Hosannas From The Basements Of Hell” (Killing Joke cover)*

*digipak bonus track

“Saturn”:

“Jupiter” lyric video:

“Mars”: